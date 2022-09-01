RIYADH — The Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has defamed a Saudi citizen owner of a gas station for selling fake fuel.



The MOC has defamed the citizen after a judicial ruling issued by the Criminal Court in the Jazan Region, against him for violating the anti-commercial fraud law.



He was caught selling fake fuel that did not meet the set specifications and standards for the people.



The results that had been conducted to check the fuel that the citizens use showed that he was mixing other materials with gasoline 91.



The Criminal Court in the Jazan Region has imposed a financial fine on the citizen, as well as a defamation order by publishing the ruling that was issued against him in two newspapers at his own expense.



The MOC obligates all violating gas station to fix the damaged car at its own expense, in addition to the fact that all the affected persons having the right to resort to the judiciary to demand for compensation of the private right according to laws.



The anti-commercial fraud stipulates imposition of a financial fine that reaches SR2 million, and 3 years in jail, or both. Additionally, defaming the violators and deporting non-Saudi violators outside the Kingdom are other actions that follow.



The MOC has confirmed that it monitors gas stations such that they abide by regulations in all the regions of Saudi Arabia in order the protect the consumers, and to detect violations of the anti-commercial fraud law and to apply punitive measures, including regular fines.



It has also called on all the consumers to submit their reports on the violating establishment via the "Balagh Tijary" app, or through contacting the reports center: 1900

