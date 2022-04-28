KUWAIT CITY - The Director of the Labor Inspection Department at the Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) Dr. Fahad Al-Murad announced 92 shops in one of the commercial complexes were closed, reports Al-Anba daily. Explaining the decision, Dr. Al- Murad said article 10 of the labor law No. 6/2010 stipulates that, “… employers shall not bring workers from outside the country or hire workers from inside the country then fail to provide them with employment at his own entity, or subsequently be found not to have an actual need for them…”.

The violators of article 10 of the law shall be punished by imprisonment for a period not exceeding three years and/ or a fine between KD 2,000 and KD 10,000 for each worker.

In a press statement issued on the sidelines of an inspection tour of a commercial complex in Hawally area, Dr. Al-Murad said the Labor Inspection Department suspends the file if the shop is closed.

He explained that in the event that the employer does not visit the department monitoring the labor inspection in the governorate to which he belongs to verify his activity and his actual need for labor and submit documents proving this, the file is referred to the General Department for Investigations in preparation for filing a lawsuit against the employer.

The General Department for Residency Affairs Investigation will then be addressed to take the necessary action towards employers and employees.

The tour in Hawally Governorate will be a start to taking measures against business owners who do not carry out their activities through the establishments for which manpower was recruited in all governorates, in implementation of the labor law and within the competences of the department in following up the implementation of the articles and decisions implemented for it, and apprehending violators.

Dr. Al-Murad said, “The inspection teams are carrying out their work, and the inspection tours will be held continuously to monitor the violating employers. It was during these inspections that 92 shops were closed in a commercial complex. If it is verified that there is no existing shop, the file is suspended permanently and the violator is referred to the General Department for Investigations”.

He called on employers practicing their activities to update their data, in case they move to a new facility, through PAM’s automated website or through the “Sahel” service. Dr. Al-Murad praised the cooperation of the concerned authorities, including the General Department of Investigations and General Department of Residency Affairs Investigations. It is worth mentioning that the supervisor of the Hawally Governorate Eng.

Mishaal Al-Shariyan, and Head of the department Salem Al-Jadi were accompanied by inspectors from the Hawally unit Bassam Al-Shayji, Walid Bu Hamad, Sultan Al-Otaibi and Abdul- Majid Abdul-Muttalib.

