Kuwait - The Kuwait Municipality announced on Thursday, that it closed 35 violating basements during the second week of a campaign to detect illegal and commercially exploited basements in investment buildings.

The Municipality said in a press statement that the campaign it launched in cooperation with the Kuwait Fire Force in all governorates aims to prevent the use of basements as stores or shops in violation of building regulations and licenses for shops.

It added that during the second week, the six municipal teams issued 136 violations and warnings in the six governorates, as well as vacating 13 basements, in addition to making 36 electronic blocks for violating licenses until the causes of violations are removed.

The Municipality stressed that it will continue to intensify field tours by teams in the six governorates to activate its oversight role and ensure that basements are not exploited other than what is licensed in the engineering scheme, as well as making sure that no activity is exercised without obtaining a license from the Municipality.

