Kuwait's interior ministry on Thursday foiled a plan by a militant cell to attack Shi'ite Muslim places of worship, state news agency (KUNA) reported.

Security personnel monitored the cell's movements and arrested three people described as members of a terrorist organisation, KUNA said. The three were Arabs, it added without going into more detail.

In 2015, Kuwait, home to several U.S. military bases, suffered its deadliest militant attack in decades when a Saudi suicide bomber blew himself up inside a packed Shi'ite mosque, killing 27 people. Islamic State claimed responsibility.

