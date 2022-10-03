RIYADH — Investigations conducted by the Crimes Against Public Trust Prosecution have completed with the indictment of a criminal gang of 4 citizens for forging official documents of one of the Saudi embassies, an official source at the Public Prosecution said.



The defendants have made the documents without origin and attributed to one of the Saudi embassies abroad, including incorrect facts, in order of illegally seize the property of others.



The official source have confirmed that the citizens have been arrested and referred to the competent court, as the verdict was issued condemning them for what was attributed to them.



In addition, they were sentenced to imprisonment for a period of up to 20 years, as well as fines amounting to SR400,000 with the caveat of returning the property they had taken to their owners.



Assembling of official documents by forging them is considered as one of the major cases requiring arrest, in addition to the fact that it requires strict criminal accountability, the official source warned.



The judicial protection from forgery includes many things, such as paper and electronic documents, all signs, and stamps, in addition to everything that forgery would cause physical, moral or social harm to any person of a natural or legal capacity.

