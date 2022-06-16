JEDDAH — The General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC) announced on Wednesday that it had thwarted an attempt to smuggle 3,575,000 amphetamine tablets in Jeddah.



The GDNC said it has thwarted the smuggling of amphetamine tablets at Jeddah Islamic Port that had been found hidden inside a consignment for building materials.



The GDNC spokesperson Maj. Mohammed Al-Najidi said that the seized quantity was in the possession of 2 residents and an expatriate with a visitor visa of Turkish nationality.



The suspects were arrested after taking the initial legal measures against them and been referring them to the Public Prosecution, he said.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).