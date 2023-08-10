Riyadh: General Directorate for Narcotics Control Spokesman Major Marwan Al-Hazmi said that GDNC patrols have sized 1,394,000 amphetamine pills, hidden inside a shipment of electrical machinery.



Al-Hazmi said that the smugglers, a Jordanian and a Syrian, have been arrested and referred to the Public Prosecution.



Security authorities call on the public to report any information concerning drug smuggling or selling by calling 911 in Makkah, Riyadh, and the Eastern regions and 999 in the rest of the Kingdom's regions.

They may also contact the General Directorate of Narcotics Control at 995 or through email: 995@gdnc.gov.sa. All reports will be treated with strict confidentiality.