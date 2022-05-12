RIYADH — The violations of enabling intruders to infiltrate into Saudi Arabia are considered among the major crimes that require arrest, the Public Prosecution warned.



The Public Prosecution has said that any person who enables the intruder to infiltrate into the Kingdom in any way or to employ the intruder to practice work throughout Saudi Arabia will be arrested as it one of the major crimes that require strict criminal accountability.



The penalties for enabling intruders to infiltrate the Kingdom include several penalties, including: a fine of up to SR1 million, as well as imprisonment for a period of no less than 5 years and up to 15 years.



Additionally, the means that were used in the crime will be seized, and the house that was prepared to shelter the intruder will be confiscated.



The Public Prosecution said that if the means used in the crime or the housing (the place of confiscation) belongs to someone else, the penalty will be a fine of up to SR1 million.



The Public Prosecution’s penalties come in implementation of Royal Order No. A/406 dated 7/27/1442 and Royal Order No. 7975 dated 7/2/1443.

