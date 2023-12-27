The Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi (DCD), in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, organised an introductory workshop titled ‘Security and Safety Requirements for Places of Worship in the Emirate’.

The workshop was held as part of the DCD’s efforts to raise awareness about places of worship on the licence renewal process and associated requirements that need to be fulfilled, including building security and safety conditions, to ensure the health and safety of its users.

Moreover, the workshop highlighted the ‘Hassantuk’ smart city initiative.

Mahasen Al Hosani, Director of the Licensing Division at DCD, said that the DCD is committed to promoting inclusiveness and tolerance in society, in line with the UAE’s commitment to welcoming guests from all cultures.

“The cooperation between the DCD and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority comes within the framework of enhancing the security and safety of places of worship in the emirate. This emphasises the importance of the department’s role in regulating places of worship and granting them licences within the applicable procedures and ensuring the security and safety of visitors, especially since Abu Dhabi includes 26 licenced places of worship for non-Muslims, operating within a legal framework," she added.