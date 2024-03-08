Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crises and Disaster Management Team has held a coordination meeting at its premises in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting was chaired by Staff Major General Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Authority, to discuss preparations and proactive measures to enhance readiness to respond to the atmospheric depression and its expected impact across the emirate.

The team also discussed plans to enhance Abu Dhabi’s response teams' readiness to respond to any emergency as well as mechanisms to enhance the joint efforts of relevant entities in the emirate to ensure a rapid response by coordinating the roles of response teams, standardising measures to respond to the atmospheric depression and its impacts, in order to more effectively respond to emergencies, crises and disasters across the emirate.

The team reviewed the roles and responsibilities of relevant teams in accordance with their specialities. Plans to ensure business continuity of key entities across the emirate were also reviewed as well as mechanisms to activate Abu Dhabi Police’s early warning ecosystem by sending proactive alerts to Abu Dhabi residents on safety measures to be taken and followed to ensure public safety, and to protect individuals and property during adverse weather conditions.

Major General Al Mazrouei praised the wise leadership’s directives and continuous support to enhance the capabilities of response teams and enhance their leading role in protecting lives and property. He assured the team’s readiness to achieve anticipated objectives and aspirations thanks to the comprehensive plans in place, and the cooperation with relative local and federal entities.

The emergency readiness coordination meeting was attended by representatives from Abu Dhabi Police, Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, The Department of Municipalities and Transport – Abu Dhabi, Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, Abu Dhabi Media Office, Emirates Red Crescent, Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, Tadweer Group, the National Centre for Metrology, and ADNOC, Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge, National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Defence, and the Department of Government Enablement.

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crises and Disaster Management Team is working to develop an ecosystem to manage emergencies and crises through coordination with various entities to enhance competency, ensure capacity building and utilise the latest technologies to enhance Abu Dhabi’s as a leading centre of responding to emergencies and crises.