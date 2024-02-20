Saudi National Bank, the kingdom's biggest lender, has given an initial price guidance at around 120 basis points over U.S. Treasuries for its latest five-year sukuk, according to a document reviewed by Reuters on Tuesday.

The lender is planning to sell a benchmark-sized U.S. dollar-denominated fixed-rate sustainable senior unsecured sukuk, the document added.

The proceeds from the sustainable debt issuance will be diverted towards financing general corporate purposes and to fulfill the bank's financial and strategic objectives, the lender disclosed in a bourse filing.

