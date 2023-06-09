Doha - Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) has been awarded ‘Best Islamic Bank in Qatar’ by Euromoney Magazine. The Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards celebrate the exceptional achievements of Islamic financial institutions over the past year.

These prestigious awards not only acknowledge outstanding performance within various categories but also commend the impactful contributions made by these institutions, fostering growth and development in the Islamic banking and finance industry.

QIB has continued to demonstrate its leadership in the local banking sector, solidifying its position as the largest Islamic and largest private bank in Qatar. The Bank has surpassed market expectations in terms of Net Profit growth and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.9 percent.

Commenting on the award, Bassel Gamal, QIB Group CEO said: “We are pleased to be recognized with this esteemed award in Islamic finance by the Euromoney Magazine. With our expertise in this field, we skilfully design modern financial solutions to cater to the evolving demands of this expanding market. Our commitment lies in providing exceptional financial services to all our customers, ensuring a customised solution and a delightful experience every step of the way. This achievement is a result of the bank’s strategic vision and the support of the Board of Directors, our team, as well as the focused implementation of our business strategy.”

