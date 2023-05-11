Jeddah: Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha and Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) Secretary General Deemah Al Yahya signed at the OIC Headquarters today a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two organizations.



The MoU provides a framework of cooperation between the OIC and DCO in developing an inclusive and sustainable digital economy by unifying their efforts to advance digital transformation in member states.



The two organizations agreed to cooperate in the digitalization of human resources to bridge the digital and information and communications technologies (ICT) skills gaps and harmonize in consultation with their respective Member States, government regulatory frameworks, and other related laws to facilitate interoperability of digital data and IDs across the countries.



The MoU also aims to promote high-quality Internet connectivity, particularly in remote and rural areas, and raise awareness among critical public and private sectors, civil societies, and business communities about the opportunities to harness the full power of big data and other emerging technologies.