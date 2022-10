JAKARTA - Indonesia sold 1.89 trillion rupiah ($122.21 million) worth of Islamic bonds, below target, in an auction on Tuesday that drew incoming bids worth a total of 6.4 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry said.

The ministry plans to hold an additional auction to raise more on Wednesday. The original target was to raise 5 trillion rupiah.

($1 = 15,465.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty)