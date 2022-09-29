MUSCAT: As part of its ongoing commitment to raising awareness of Islamic finance among the masses as well as sharing the latest trends, developments and achievements of the sector, Bank Nizwa, the leading and the most trusted Islamic bank in the Sultanate, conducted a session on Islamic Finance in collaboration with Bahla charitable team, in the Governorate of Ad Dakhiliyah under the patronage of Shaikh Ibrahim al Haddabi, Deputy Wali of Bahla.

Delivered by Shaikh Majed al Kindi, Chairman of the Sharia Supervisory Board, the session shed light on the benefits of Shariah-compliant financial tools and services to the attendees.

The bank’s renowned "Islamic Finance Knowledge Series (IFKS)” aims to educate people about Islamic banking and its principles across the Sultanate.

With the popularity of adopting Islamic banking solutions in the Sultanate, IFKS are constantly gaining an audience by hosting induction sessions to encourage individuals to select sharia-compliant products and services and enable them to make wise financial decisions.

