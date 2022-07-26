UAE - Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (Adib), a leading Islamic financial institution, has seen double-digit growth in the adoption of its digital banking platform for businesses over the past three years.

Aimed at corporations of all sizes, Adib Direct is a secure and centralised platform that integrates a suite of banking solutions into a single, streamlined interface. Businesses do not need to visit a branch to use the service.

The platform is available on the web, mobile and smart watch devices. Adib Direct automates many services, delivering significant cost and time efficiencies.

Milestones

Adib Direct has hit many milestones since its introduction in 2019. The service has benefited 22,588 MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises), bringing the number of customers using this service to 23,789. The adoption of the platform has been growing massively year-on-year with 88% growth in number of transactions on Adib Direct. Additionally, the number of branch transactions fell from 33% in 2019 to 14% in 2022.

Adib is committed to delivering digital banking innovations that offer convenience and ease. Businesses can access the service without having to visit a branch and can rest assured that they can make payments safely with two-factor authentication and virtual tokens for approval. 700,000 Adib customers are now digitally enabled across Adib’s online banking platforms.

Business banking customers using Adib Direct can benefit from one central view of Adib’s wide range of new banking features and improved functionality to manage their finances locally and internationally. These features include customisable dashboards, a working capital view, cashflow forecasting, and trade finance management, which are accessible across all devices including a mobile app.

Digital initiatives

The bank has rolled out a number of digital initiatives over the past year, including providing customers with convenient remote account opening services through a government-linked facial recognition system, the launch of Adib Chat Banking, the UAE’s first Emirati customer care chatbot and “Amwali”, the world’s first Islamic digital proposition targeting youth between the age of 8 to 18.

In addition, the bank has introduced new integrated digital kiosks – branded ‘Smart Tellers’ by Adib – across key UAE branches and its first Application Programming Interface (API) developer portal, allowing fintech developers to use Adib APIs for the purpose of developing their own applications.

