DUBAI - Abu Dhabi's Aldar Investment Properties plans to issue its first green dollar-denominated Islamic bonds, market conditions allowing, a document showed on Tuesday.

A unit of Aldar Properties, Abu Dhabi's largest developer, Aldar Investment Properties has mandated banks to arrange a global investor call on Tuesday, the document showed, followed by a series of 1-on-1 small group fixed income investor calls.

A dollar denominated benchmark Reg S 10-year inaugural green senior unsecured sukuk would follow, the document said, subject to market conditions.

HSBC and Standard Chartered Bank have been mandated as joint global coordinators, along with Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank and Mashreq as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners.

