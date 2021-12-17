NEW YORK - The Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, will arrive in Lebanon for a state visit on Sunday afternoon.

"At this challenging time for Lebanon, this will be a visit of solidarity during which the Secretary-General will reaffirm the support of the entire UN family – from our political teams and peacekeepers to our humanitarian aid workers and development professionals – for the country and its people," said a UN statement on the visit.

The Secretary-General will meet with Government officials, including President Michel Aoun, Speaker Nabih Berri, and Prime Minister Najib Mikati, as well as a number of religious leaders and civil society representatives.

He will pay tribute to the victims of the Beirut Port blast and will also undertake field visits to interact with people impacted by the numerous crises the country has been facing.

The Secretary-General will travel to southern Lebanon to visit the UN Interim Force in Lebanon and tour parts of the Blue Line.

