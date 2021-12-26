PHOTO
JEDDAH: The Royal Saudi Air Force and their US counterparts concluded a bilateral exercise in western Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom’s defense ministry said on Sunday.
The combat readiness maneuvers were held at King Abdullah Air Base and are part of a number of joint exercises between both countries’ air forces to enhance military cooperation, coordination and exchange of expertise.
“The exercise aims to strengthen military ties and raise combat readiness, and the scenario was implemented as planned in advance with high skill and precision,” the ministry said.
