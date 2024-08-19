RIYADH — The Ministry of Interior conducted inspection campaigns across Saudi Arabia from August 8 to August 14, focusing on compliance with residency, labor, and border security laws.



The inspections resulted in the recording of 19,989 violations, including 12,608 related to residency, 4,519 to border security, and 2,862 to labor laws.



During the campaign, authorities apprehended 913 individuals attempting to cross the border into the Kingdom illegally, with 32% of them identified as Yemenis, 65% as Ethiopians, and 3% from other nationalities.



Additionally, 34 individuals were arrested for attempting to leave the Kingdom illegally. Nine people were detained for their involvement in transporting, sheltering, and employing violators.



Currently, 15,803 expatriates, including 14,491 men and 1,312 women, are undergoing procedures for enforcing regulations. Among those detained, 5,028 individuals were instructed to contact their countries' embassies or consulates to obtain proper travel documentation, 2,955 were directed to make booking arrangements for their departure, and 11,361 have already been repatriated.



The Ministry of Interior issued a stern warning, stating that anyone who facilitates the illegal entry of individuals into the Kingdom, transports them, shelters them, or provides any form of assistance or service may face up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to SR1 million. Vehicles used for transportation or houses used for shelter may also be confiscated. The ministry emphasized that such acts are considered major crimes that warrant arrest and urged the public to report any violations by calling 911 in the Makkah, Riyadh, and Eastern regions, or 999 and 996 in the rest of the Kingdom.

