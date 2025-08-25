Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) released detailed guidelines to assist individuals and businesses in registering their trademarks through its online services platform.

According to the ministry’s instructions, users can access the trademark registration service by visiting the Ministry’s official website and logging into their accounts.

New users may create an account by selecting the “New User” option and following the on-screen instructions.

Once logged in, applicants can choose the “Trademark Registration Service” under the Trademarks section.

The ministry explained that the application process begins with a general instructions page, followed by sections to enter applicant details, including whether the request is being made directly or through a legal representative.

Applicants must then provide full trademark information, including name, products, and category.

The system also allows entry of priority certificate details, provided the filing date does not exceed six months from the original application.

Applicants are also required to fill in ownership information, whether as a company, institution, educational entity, or individual, along with accurate contact details.

Supporting documents must then be uploaded, such as a copy of the commercial registration (for companies), a power of attorney (for representatives), or a personal ID (for individuals), in addition to a JPEG image of the trademark to be registered.

The platform automatically calculates applicable fees and directs users to complete the payment online. Finally, the system generates a summary of the application, which must be reviewed carefully by the applicant.

By ticking the acknowledgment box and submitting, the application is sent for examination by the Ministry’s specialized department.

The digital service aims to streamline procedures, enhance transparency, and save time for businesses and individuals alike.

The ministry welcomed public inquiries and feedback regarding the process, reaffirming its commitment to providing efficient and user-friendly electronic services.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

