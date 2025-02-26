Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) has announced the commencement of operations at the Dibba border crossing in Musandam Governorate from Wednesday, February 26, 2025. The new border post will facilitate travel between the Sultanate of Oman and the United Arab Emirates, enhancing connectivity and easing movement for citizens and travelers.

"The Royal Oman Police draws the attention of citizens and travelers to the commencement of operations at the Dibba border in Musandam Governorate on Wednesday, February 2025 ,26 which connects the Sultanate of Oman with the United Arab Emirates, as part of the security management of land border, air and sea ports in order to facilitate movement," a statement by the ROP said.

The ROP has urged travelers to comply with all necessary travel procedures and documentation when using the newly operational border point.

