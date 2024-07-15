H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has issued a resolution to establish the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council(SASC).

Chaired by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the council aims to advance a supportive and attractive environment for the development and use of smart and autonomous systems in Abu Dhabi.

The SASC board comprises Major General Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi, Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai, Maryam Eid AlMheiri, and Sultan Al Mutawa Al Dhaheri.

SASC aims to devise a comprehensive strategy for the operation and use of smart and autonomous systems and practice of related activities, ensuring safe implementation according to best practices in coordination with all relevant entities, alongside attracting investment in the sector, which will contribute to enhancing the emirate as a leading global destination for the industry.

The council will develop plans to support the practice of activities related to smart and autonomous systems, including the development of necessary infrastructure for their operation, and will follow up on their implementation in coordination with the concerned agencies