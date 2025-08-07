RIYADH - Saudi Arabia’s Premium Residency platform has received 40,163 applications from both local and international applicants between January 2024 and July 2025, signaling a sharp rise in demand for the scheme designed to attract global talent and investors.



According to official statistics, 8,074 Premium Residency permits were issued in 2024 alone.



The largest share went to the “exceptional competence” category with 5,578 permits, followed by “talent” with 348 permits, alongside other categories including real estate ownership, entrepreneurship, and business investment.



The Kingdom expanded the scope of Premium Residency in early 2024 from just two to seven categories.



These now include Exceptional Competence, Talent, Business Investor, Entrepreneur, Real Estate Owner, and both Limited and Unlimited Duration Premium Residency.



The expansion is part of broader reforms aimed at enabling high-value individuals to live, work, and invest in Saudi Arabia without the need for a sponsor.



Premium Residency holders enjoy a wide array of benefits, including permanent or time-limited residency for themselves and their families, freedom of entry and exit without a visa, exemption from expat levies, the ability to invest, own property and vehicles, work in the private sector without a sponsor, recruit domestic workers, and issue family visit visas.



Notably, the program allows residents to obtain usufruct rights to properties in Makkah and Madinah for up to 99 years and use citizen-designated airport lanes.



The surge in applications reflects the growing global appeal of Saudi Arabia as a hub for talent, innovation, and investment.



The Premium Residency system is considered a key pillar in the Kingdom’s strategy to enhance its global competitiveness by creating a more attractive living and business environment.

