Arab Finance: Egypt’s trade deficit dropped by 17.8% year on year (YoY) to $3.41 billion in May 2025, versus $4.15 billion, according to the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics’ (CAPMAS) data.

The value of Egyptian exports increased by 4.6% last month, reaching $4.25 billion, compared to $4.06 billion in May 2024.

This rise was supported by a 32.8% surge in exports of ready-made garments, a 53.5% hike in petroleum products, and a 21.7% growth in pasta and other food preparations.

Meanwhile, the imports’ value declined by 6.7% YoY to $7.66 billion during May from $8.21 billion.

The report attributed this fall to a 20.3% drop in imports of petroleum products, a 34% plunge in iron and steel raw materials, and a 15.9% decline in primary plastic forms.

