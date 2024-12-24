Arab Finance: WiFi calling services, which allow users to make voice calls over internet connections instead of traditional mobile networks, will become available in the Egyptian market by this week, an unnamed official told Al Borsa News.

The National Telecom Regulatory Authority (NTRA) is reportedly finalizing the necessary approvals, the source added.

The new service is designed to address mobile coverage challenges, particularly in dense urban neighborhoods and high-rise buildings.

It will utilize 4G networks with the support of mobile operators, providing an alternative for high-quality voice communication.

