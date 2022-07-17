Approved investments in the agricultural sector stood at TND292.8 millions for 1,629 investment operations by the end of June 2022, up 3.4% in number and 39.3% in value, compared to the same period in 2021, says the Agricultural Investment Promotion Agency (APIA).These investments, once achieved, will provide 1,644 permanent jobs, compared to 1,752 during the same period in 2021, the same source added.

Compared to the 2016-2020 development plan, private agricultural investments fell by 27.1% in number and 12.2% in value.

As regards the sectors of activity, investments in poultry farming stood at TND41.4 millions at the end of June 2022, against TND5.7 millions during the same period in 2021.

Arboriculture investments reached TND97.7 millions, accounting for 52.5% of the total approved volume in the agricultural sector.

While they reached 34.9 MD in olive growing.

The investments approved in the trawling activity increased to TND16.7 millions at the end of June 2022 against TND2.3 millions during the same period last year.

The investments in the aquaculture sector grew to account for 4% of the total approved volume, after not exceeding 1%.

Approved investments in fish farming in floating cages accounted for 82.3%.

Approved investments in milk collection rose by 79.1% to TND7.7 millions.

Approved investments in oil mills accounted for 95.8% of the total approved volume in the primary processing sector.

The approved investments received subsidies worth TND79.7 millions, accounting for 27.2% of the approved investment volume against TND67.1 millions during the same period in 2021.

Besides, the advantages granting committees approved in the first six months of 2022, 26 land loans worth TND4.3 millions against 27 loans worth TND4.4 millions during the same period of 2021.

These loans will help integrate 259 hectares of land into the economic cycle against 299 during the same period of 2021.

As for the reported investments, APIA indicated that 2,872 investment operations worth TND547.1 millions were recorded during the first six months of 2022, down 19.9% in number and 22.3% in value compared to the same period last year.

Compared to the 2016-2020 development plan, the number of reported investments dropped by 29.8% in number and 21.6% in value.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).