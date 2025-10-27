Arab Finance: U Consumer Finance (valU) has renewed its collaboration with Amazon.eg to expand its seamless financing programs and enhance the shopping experience for customers across Egypt, according to a press release.

Under the joint deal, Amazon and Valu customers will enjoy exclusive features, added benefits, and greater flexibility in payment plans.

This announcement reflects the ongoing expansion of the long-standing collaboration between Amazon Egypt and Valu. It also backs their commitment to innovative, inclusive, and customer-focused solutions.

Moreover, the partnership aims to provide greater financial flexibility and easier access to a broader variety of products for a larger number of consumers.

Walid Hassouna, CEO of Valu, commented: "Valu assists customers in managing their cash flow by allowing them to defer payments on both essential and discretionary purchases, which helps with budgeting more predictably.”

“Through this renewed collaboration, Valu and Amazon aim to provide access, convenient service, and tangible value for their customers,” Hassouna added

He indicated: "By merging Valu's reliable value proposition with Amazon's extensive shopping experience, the collaboration empowers customers through effortless access, personalized savings, and a more streamlined process from registration to checkout."

On his part, Omar Elsahy, General Manager of Amazon Egypt, stated: "With the White Friday sale event approaching, our focus remains on providing customers with more ways to save while enjoying a convenient and trusted shopping experience.”

Elsahy highlighted: “Through our work over the years with Valu, we are offering greater flexibility and choice in how customers pay - enabling access to hundreds of thousands of deals and quality products at great value during White Friday."

In June, Amazon acquired a 3.95% direct stake in valU for a price per share of EGP 6.041.

