valU, EFG Holding’s buy-now, pay-later (BNPL) solutions provider, signed a partnership agreement with the Damietta Chamber of Commerce to provide easy payment solutions for furniture manufacturers, as per an emailed press release to Arab Finance.

valU will establish special activation points within the headquarters of the Chamber of Commerce in Damietta which will allow customers to register for valU’s services and get briefed about the package of services and products provided by it.

In addition, valU will establish an activation point inside Damietta Mall in Cairo.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).