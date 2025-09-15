Arab Finance: The exchange rate between the US dollar and EGP hit EGP 48.16 for buying and EGP 48.26 for selling at the National Bank of Egypt (NBE) and the Commercial International Bank Egypt (CIB) on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the dollar recorded EGP 48.15 for purchasing and EGP 48.25 for selling Banque Misr and Al Baraka Bank Egypt.

At the United Bank, the USD traded at EGP 48.17 for buying and EGP 48.27 for selling.

