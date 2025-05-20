Arab Finance: The exchange rate of the US dollar to the Egyptian pound fell below EGP 50 for the first time since December 2024, hitting EGP 49.99 for buying and EGP 50.09 for selling at Banque Misr at 2:05 PM.

The US dollar also traded at EGP 49.99 for buying and EGP 50.09 for selling at the Commercial International Bank Egypt (CIB).

Also, at the National Bank of Egypt (NBE), the dollar rate registered EGP 49.99 for purchasing and EGP 50.09 for selling at 3:39 pm.

