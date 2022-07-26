US President Joe Biden pledged $50m (EGP 947m) during a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi on 16 July to strengthen Egypt’s food security and help offset the severe global consequences of Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine.

Subject to congressional approval, this $50m in funding will — among other things — support Egypt’s smallholder farmers.

Noting the depth of US support to Egypt’s agricultural sector, US Chargé d’Affaires Nicole Shampaine said: “Building on more than 40 years of partnership and over $1.4bn in US assistance to Egypt’s agricultural sector, the US government stands in solidarity with the people of Egypt at this crucial moment, as Russia’s brutal war of aggression against Ukraine threatens the prosperity and livelihoods of Egyptians.”

Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has blocked Black Sea ports and disrupted agricultural supply chains. Russia has also destroyed grain storage facilities in Ukraine and prevented Ukrainian farmers from working their fields by attacking their communities and their land. All of this has resulted in higher food prices and rising food insecurity globally.

To help address this crisis, the US is providing funding to more than 47 countries and regional organisations — including Egypt — to save lives through emergency interventions that will mitigate further increases in poverty, hunger, and malnutrition due to the rising price of food, fertilisers, and fuel.

The US government has also provided technical assistance to more than 500,000 Egyptian smallholder farmers, improving their farm management techniques and access to financial services.

Through Feed the Future — A US government-sponsored global hunger and food security initiative — the US Agency for International Development (USAID) helps match farmers with local and international buyers to meet market needs and consumer demands.

Such support has helped Egypt increase its agricultural export revenue by 1,500 percent in the past 20 years.

