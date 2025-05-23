Tunisia – Trade between the United Kingdom (UK) and Tunisia is witnessing “significant growth,” edging up by 20% in 2024 to nearly £750 million, UK's Ambassador to Tunisia Roderick Drummond said in an interview with TAP.

He attributed this growth to deepening bilateral ties under the framework of the UK-Tunisia Association Agreement, signed in 2021, which provides preferential treatment for a wide range of products and facilitates enhanced market access.

“We are connected by an Association Agreement which ensures that both sides can benefit from reduced tariffs and enhanced market access,” he said, pointing out that the two countries are currently reviewing several aspects of the agreement to improve its effectiveness.

The ambassador underlined that particular attention is now lent to the agricultural chapter of the agreement, aimed at increasing "Tunisian exports to the UK such as olive oil and expanding British inputs into Tunisia’s agri-business sector."

“That review should be concluded in the coming months, and [we] hope that it will be signed between the two governments at that time,” Drummond added.

The visit of UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy to Tunisia in January had affirmed the UK's commitment to scaling up cooperation with Tunisia, especially in priority fields such as trade, education, and renewable energy, he indicated.

“Our relationship goes back nearly four centuries, but things continue to move forward and thrive across many fronts,” the ambassador said.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).