Tunisia - Prime Minister Kamel Madouri met with the 28 members of his government at the Government Palace in the Kasbah on Monday evening, stressing 'the need for harmony and teamwork', according to a statement issued by the Prime Ministry.

At the start of the meeting, Madouri welcomed the new members of his government team and stressed the need to "bring more efficiency to government performance".

He said: 'The expectations of citizens require action and performance, assuming responsibility with honesty and competence, ensuring the continuity of public institutions, guaranteeing the quality of their services and responding to the requests and concerns of their constituents,' according to the same statement.

The priorities of the Government's work are, above all, to strengthen the foundations of the welfare state by extending social protection, improving health services, increasing the efficiency of public facilities for education, training and transport, promoting a culture of entrepreneurship and developing the entrepreneurial spirit among women, young people, people with disabilities and low-income families," the Prime Minister went on to say.

He stressed 'the need to create all the conditions and ingredients for economic take-off, to achieve sustainable and inclusive growth capable of creating decent jobs, and to find flexible and innovative solutions to integrate the informal economy and meet the requirements of an attractive business environment.»

The prime minister also recommended 'continuing to resolve the difficulties that hinder the launch of a number of public and private projects and reviewing the legal and procedural systems to this end'.

President Kais Saied reshuffled the cabinet on Sunday, appointing 22 new members between ministers and secretaries of state within the current government headed by Kamel Madouri.

The portfolios of justice, finance, interior, industry, mines and energy were excluded.

This is the most comprehensive reshuffle of the government since it was announced on October 11, 2021.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).