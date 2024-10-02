Tunisia - Prime Minister Kamel Madouri received Tuesday morning at the Government Palace in the Kasbah the 30th annual report of the Citizen's Observation Team for 2023 from the Director General in charge of managing the quality of public services at the Prime Ministry, Noomane Nairi.

Madouri praised the importance of the role played by the Citizen Observation Team in improving the quality of public services.

He stressed the need to pay due attention to the recommendations contained in this report and to take measures to overcome the shortcomings identified, to support the positive aspects and to generalise them to other public structures, according to a statement issued by the Prime Ministry.

The Prime Minister called for a redoubling of efforts to improve the quality of administrative services and the relationship between the administration and its clients.

In particular, he stressed the importance of providing conditions for the reception of citizens and dealing with their affairs with the desired efficiency and speed, as well as the simplification of procedures and the digitalisation of the administration.

He also urged the ministries to further streamline the organisation of work in the public services under their responsibility. This is besides training their employees and improving their working conditions, in order to develop their performance and encourage them to comply with their professional duties and uphold the value of work, as “the administration is the main engine of overall development.”

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).