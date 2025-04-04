Arab Finance: US President Donald Trump announced a 10% baseline tariff on most goods imported to the US, including Egypt, effective April 5th, according to Reuters.

The global reciprocal tariffs decision was unveiled during an event at the White House on April 2nd.

The new rates ranged from 10% to 49% on the first board and up to 50% on later boards.

"We subsidize a lot of countries and keep them going and keep them in business," Trump said about trade partners, specifically Mexico and Canada. "Why are we doing this? I mean, at what point do we say you got to work for yourselves."

He added: "Trade deficits are no longer merely an economic problem. They are a national emergency.”

