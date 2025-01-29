Tunisia - President Kais reaffirmed the constants of Tunisia's foreign policy, in particular the independence of national decisions, during a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, Mohamed Ali Nafti, at the Carthage Palace on Tuesday.

The Head of State also stressed Tunisia's unwavering support for the Palestinian people until they regain their full legitimate rights and establish their independent state on all Palestinian land with Al-Quds as its capital, according to a statement by the presidency.

The meeting focused on the results of Tunisia's participation in several international conferences and bilateral visits.

The President of the Republic also stressed the need for foresight and proactivity in the face of the unprecedented pace of global developments.

He noted that events were accelerating and that the international community was increasingly seeking a fairer world order in which the equality of nations was not merely theoretical but reflected in reality and action.

On another note, the President of the Republic emphasised the importance of further supporting Tunisians abroad and exploring new ways to provide them with the services they need remotely.

In this context, he praised the efforts of many Tunisians, particularly in the health and transportation sectors, as well as their initiatives to launch projects in Tunisia.

The Head of State called on all state structures to remove any obstacles facing Tunisians abroad, enabling them to contribute to the national liberation struggle and participate in the country's reconstruction and development.

He highlighted that the skills and expertise of Tunisians worldwide are invaluable and further enhance Tunisia's influence across the globe.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).