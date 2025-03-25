Tunis: President Kais Saied called for enforcing the law on all banks and addressing any violations, regardless of the institution involved. He also reiterated that the Financial Analysis Committee must effectively carry out its responsibilities.

During a meeting on Friday morning at Carthage Palace with Governor of the Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT), Fethi Zouhair Nouri, the Head of State stressed that "the law of the state must apply to everyone."

He further stated, "What is happening today is unacceptable and cannot go unpunished. While interest rates are being reduced, the principal debt is being simultaneously increased."

The President also called for reviewing the BCT's legal framework so as to enhance its ability to address financial challenges and better support the national economy.

The meeting also shed light on various economic indicators, including the inflation rate, which remained below 5.7%. The President noted that "without national policy measures, this rate could have been much higher."

Additionally, the Head of State urged the Financial Analysis Committee to fulfill its duties effectively, pointing out that its current actions have been insufficient and have not yielded the desired results, particularly concerning numerous suspicious sources of funding that fall outside the legal framework.

