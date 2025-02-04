Tunisia - The Tunisian Permaculture Association (ATP) has just launched a petition calling on «the Tunisian government to commit to an agro-ecological and food-secure future for Tunisia.»

Through this online petition, the association draws attention to the increasing impact of global warming in the country, which has led to the degradation of local ecosystems.

It believes that this situation, combined with a serious national water crisis, has had a major impact on the most marginalised communities, such as small farmers, and claims that rural areas are experiencing a growing exodus.

According to the ATP, the country's growing dependence on imported staple foods and the introduction of industrialised agriculture based on the use of chemical inputs have led to increasingly worrying health problems.

To address these problems, the association calls for a large-scale agro-ecological transition and Tunisian food sovereignty, urging the government to support agro-ecological farming practices, protect farmers' rights and seed sovereignty, and provide support for food sovereignty and self-sufficiency, as well as support for rural communities and equitable distribution of resources.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).