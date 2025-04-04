Arab Finance: Egypt has received the $1.2 billion fourth tranche of its loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program, the Egyptian cabinet announced on April 2nd.

The statement also revealed that the Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly met with the Executive Director and Board Member of the IMF Mohamed Maait to follow up on the country’s economic reform program.

The meeting focused on several key issues related to their ongoing cooperation.

It also addressed the approval by the IMF’s Executive Directors of Egypt’s program with the Sustainability and Resilience Fund, which will provide long-term, concessional financing of $1.3 billion.

Additionally, discussions included the next steps for the fifth review of the economic reform program, which is expected to take place over the coming period.

Another key topic of the meeting was the ongoing global and regional economic conditions.

The two leaders discussed developments in the international economic situation and the potential impact on global trade systems and growth rates.

Moreover, the meeting also looked ahead to the upcoming IMF meetings later this month, which will further address these issues.

