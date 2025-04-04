Arab Finance: The US dollar rate against the Egyptian went up on Thursday, hitting EGP 50.54 for buying and EGP 50.64 for selling at the National Bank of Egypt (NBE) at 12:29 pm.

The USD traded at EGP 50.54 for purchasing and EGP 50.64 for selling at Banque Misr at 12:23 am.

At the Commercial International Bank Egypt (CIB), the USD recorded EGP 50.54 for buying and EGP 50.64 for selling.

