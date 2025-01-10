Tunisia - Tunisia's economy must be national, rooted primarily in the choices of the Tunisian people and the principle of self-reliance, President Kais Saïed said as he met Wednesday in Carthage Palace with Minister of Economy and Planning Samir Abdelhafidh.

Bilateral and multilateral international cooperation structured to safeguard the nation's interests and maintain its freedom of decision-making is also important, reads a Presidency statement.

The President addressed the draft Economic and Social Development Plan for 2026-2030 and the role of local, regional, and district councils in shaping strategies and setting priorities so as to meet the aspirations of the Tunisian people in relation to social justice, economic growth and effective integration.

President Saïed said, in another connection, there is need for a thorough review of specifications which "had been tailored to serve the interests of specific individuals."

The Head of State instructed to intensify efforts to overcome all obstacles, particularly those hindering small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and to expedite the completion of stalled projects or those yet to be initiated despite the availability of funds.

This state of affairs is "anything but innocent," attributing it to deliberate actions by certain individuals who, he affirmed, must be held fully accountable for their actions.

