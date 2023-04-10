Tunisia - Tunisia will participate in the Libyan exhibition of transport and logistics "Libya transport and logistic expo", which will be held from May 29 to 31, 2023 at the International Fair of Misrata (Libya), said the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Sfax (CCIS).

Organised by the CCIS in coordination with the Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture of Misrata, and the free trade zone, this edition represents an opportunity to meet directly with decision makers in the field of transport and logistics.

This participation also aims to promote the services offered by Tunisian companies on the Libyan market and the establishment of a Tunisian-Libyan partnership in this field.

The programme includes meetings between entrepreneurs and businessmen and decision makers.

The targeted sectors include shipping agencies, freight agencies and maritime transport, aviation companies (commercial and cargo), companies of land transport of passengers and goods, customs offices, subcontracting companies, insurance companies, public electrification companies, companies of road signs and security, training centers, companies of information technology and electronic systems, companies of standardisation in the field of transport and logistics, car agencies and travel agencies.

