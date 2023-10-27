Officials from three ministries and a World Bank delegation discussed Thursday the development of an action plan to preserve the sustainability of food security and establish mechanisms to combat drought.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Finance Sihem Boughdiri Nemsia, Minister of Agriculture Abdelmonem Belati and Minister of Trade Kalthoum Ben Rajeb, in addition to Adviser to the Prime Minister Samia Charfi.

The WB delegation was led by Meskerem Brhane, the Regional Director of Sustainable Development for the Middle East and North Africa.

Cooperation with the WB took centre stage, mainly in relation to the impact of climate change on agricultural sectors, including grain cultivation, the ministry said in a press release.

