Tunisia – A small Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Kamel Madouri at the Government Palace in the Kasbah on Thursday approved, after discussion, decisions aimed at improving the mobilisation of non-tax revenues, according to a statement from the Prime Ministry.

These include the revision of the legal and regulatory framework related to offences, fines and low-value continental royalties, and the harmonisation of the legal framework related to the maritime public domain, particularly with regard to temporary occupancy contracts and liabilities.

The meeting also approved the establishment of a comprehensive inventory of all contracts and obligations relating to public property and the provision of the necessary resources to the Public Prosecutor's Office to ensure the effectiveness of its interventions and the full discharge of its functions.

The measures approved also include speeding up the administrative procedures related to the conclusion and renewal of contracts for the lease and sale of state land and finding solutions to resolve the situation of agricultural land users, as well as the establishment of a national information registry for the follow-up and recovery of payments for obligatory contracts.

The Cabinet also approved a measure to strengthen the interconnection between the various ministries and intervening structures in order to improve the recovery of public debts and to digitalise the process related to fines and penalties.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Prime Minister stressed that the President of the Republic's call for self-reliance and a legislative revolution on new and solid foundations requires strengthening the governance of the management of various non-tax public resources and improving their legal protection against various risks.

It also requires preventing abuses, exercising due diligence and assuming full responsibility for the recovery of these resources in order to increase the State's own revenues and achieve its desired socio-economic function, he added.

In this context, Madouri pointed out the importance of streamlining the process of recovering the proceeds of state property from sales and royalties resulting from the exploitation of state real estate, pledges, occupation of public property, movable property or within the framework of the valorisation of forest property and the state real estate stock.

This is in addition to the proper implementation and collection of fines and fines included in court rulings, administrative and other fines, which are of great importance for the increase of state resources.

The Prime Minister emphasised that this requires various public entities to redouble their efforts to mobilise their own resources and improve their ability to collect their dues.

In this context, he stressed the need to increase the contribution of non-tax revenues to the mobilisation of own resources in relation to tax revenues.

The meeting was attended by the Ministers of Justice, Finance, Industry, Mines and Energy, Agriculture, Water Resources and Fisheries, Transport, State Property and Land Affairs and Tourism, as well as representatives of the Ministries of the Interior, Public Works and Housing, Environment and Communication Technologies.

