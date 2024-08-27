Tunisia - President Kais Saied has ordered the immediate drafting of a law to set up a social protection fund for female farm workers, guaranteeing them health care, insurance against occupational accidents and diseases and a pension.

This came during a meeting with Prime Minister Kamel Madouri at Carthage Palace on Monday, according to a statement from the Presidency.

On the other hand, the Head of State stressed that "every official must serve the citizens and be an example of integrity, dedication and sacrifice".

President Saied also pointed out that the state will not stand idly by in response to the recent practice of replacing subcontracted workers with others, as was the case in the governorate of Siliana, where 24 workers were dismissed from a company.

