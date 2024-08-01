Tunisia - The draft credit agreement between Tunisia and the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development (AFESD), worth10 million Kuwaiti dinars (the equivalent of TND 100 million), was adopted on Wednesday by the deputies of the Assembly of People's Representatives (ARP) during a plenary session, with 118 votes for, one abstention and 2 against.

This credit agreement was signed on May 22, 2024 to contribute to the implementation of an integrated agricultural development project in the Oued Tassa basin in the governorate of Kef.

The project comprises a number of segments mainly covering the protection of agricultural land against erosion, agricultural water management, the protection of large plains against flooding, the development of forests, the development of agricultural tracks, the supply of drinking water, the development of value systems and chains and the encouragement of projects in the agricultural sector, particularly small-scale, sustainable, income-generating projects.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).