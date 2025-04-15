Arab Finance: The US dollar rate against the Egyptian pound edged down on Monday, registering EGP 50.95 for buying and EGP 51.05 for selling at the National Bank of Egypt (NBE) at 12:13 pm.

The USD traded at EGP 50.95 for buying and EGP 51.05 for selling at Banque Misr at 2:26 pm.

At the Commercial International Bank Egypt (CIB), the US dollar rate hit EGP 50.95 for buying and EGP 51.05 for selling.

The Egyptian pound has fallen to record lows over the last days amid pressure from foreigners exiting government debt instruments.

