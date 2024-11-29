Tunisia - President Kais Saied chaired a working meeting at Carthage Palace on Thursday afternoon attended by Prime Minister Kamel Madouri, Minister of Agriculture, Water Resources and Fisheries, Ezzedine Ben Cheikh, Director General of the National Olive Oil Office Hamed Dali and Deputy Director General of the Grain Agency Nabil Zarrouk.

The Head of State stressed the need to take a number of urgent measures to safeguard the olive harvest in order to protect the rights of farmers, as well as the provision of seeds under the best conditions, according to a statement from the Presidency.

The President of the Republic also called for a clear strategic plan based on a forward-looking perspective in anticipation of any emergency that may arise.

He stressed that "the attempts to disrupt that are taking place these days are unnatural and that the State will not remain inactive in the face of those who think they can disrupt any sector".

The President of the Republic also instructed that the National Olive Oil Office and the National Grain Office, which were created in the early 1960s, resume their full role in order to achieve the objectives for which they were created.

In this context, he recalled that the storage capacity of the National Olive Oil Office was many times higher than it is today: until 1990 it was around 250,000 tonnes and today it has been reduced to 80,000 tonnes.

The National Grain Office used to provide Tunisian seeds in sufficient quantities to meet farmers' needs, according to the same statement.

