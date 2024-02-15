President Kais Saied discussed at a meeting with Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani at the Carthage Palace on Wednesday afternoon a number of issues, including the government's activities in recent days, particularly in following up the implementation of major projects that have been stalled for many years.

According to a statement issued by the Presidency of the Republic, these projects "have either not started or have started and stalled for various reasons, not least the impact of a number of complex procedures and often as a result of corruption lobbies that see the completion of these projects as compromising their interests."

The meeting discussed the need to put an end to so-called subcontracting, which is a "disguised slavery and tantamount to human trafficking," according to the same statement.

"By what right does a person work for a small wage and the owner of the company is paid much more than this wage," it was indicated in the same statement.

The President of the Republic also stressed the need to find a quick solution for site workers so that they can get their rights away from this or that Mechanism. "What has been called a Mechanism in fact keeps many in fragile situations that are not accepted by a state whose policy is based on achieving justice and fairness," he was quoted as saying.

The meeting also discussed Tunisia's participation in the 37th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union.

In this regard, the President of the Republic reiterated that Tunisia is working to ensure that Africa is for Africans and to put an end to the suffering of many African peoples for decades. This is despite the fact that the African continent is rich in natural resources which "unfortunately have not been enjoyed by the majority of its people and hundreds of millions continue to live in poverty and hunger, not to mention the terrorist organisations which have found in this situation a space to grow and further destabilise security and stability."

